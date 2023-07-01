Arshad Warsi Talks About Being Replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss and Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

Arshad Warsi has finally opened up on his experience of being replaced by Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss after hosting the show’s first season. In a recent interview, he also discussed being replaced by Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2.

Despite the projects’ success, he didn’t continue with them. Salman Khan took over as the host of Bigg Boss and has been hosting it for over a decade. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was cast as the lawyer in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2.

On being asked about missing out on two successful roles - hosting Bigg Boss and playing the lead in Jolly LLB., during a chat with Amar Ujala, Arshad said, “Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan - I’d feature in the first film, he’ll do the second. As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’’ like Salman.”

Besides, Arshad wasn’t happy with his film Hulchul, even though it was successful. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, had a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Suniel Shetty. On being asked if he was chosen for Hulchul after his stint as the very popular Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS, Arshad said, “To tell you the truth, I did not enjoy working on Hulchul. It is a weird coincidence. Acting is my profession and I have to do it. But, personally, I was not too happy with the film. I just did my job and walked away. At times, a few things in life end up being not good.”