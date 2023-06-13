Arun Kadam Hosts Baby Shower Festivities For His Daughter Sukanya Kadam

Famous Marathi actor Arun Kadam is soon going to be a grandfather. He recently hosted a baby shower celebration for his daughter, Sukanya Kadam. The soon-to-be-mother was all decked up for the occasion and was all smiles and laughter as she was surrounded by her close ones in the ceremony.

Arun Kadam shared a string of photos from the baby shower and captioned it, “Mazha mulichi baby shower (My daughter’s baby shower).” The photos show Sukanya Kadam clad in a green saree which she paired with a red blouse.

Meanwhile, her husband, Sagar Powale wore a maroon kurta and a beige churidar. What made their outfits extra special was that the couple got their photos embroidered on their respective outfits. The back of Sukanya’s blouse and the left side of Sagar’s kurta displayed an adorable photo of the duo.

Sukanya Kadam was heavily accessorized in pearl studdings including her necklace, choker, waist chain and armbands, wristbands, earrings, and maang tika as well. There were also peacock feather adornments in the jewellery that added to her look. She also wore a Nath. However, it was her gold bindi that stole the limelight. The trendy Chandrakor bindi and its intricate bead detailings enhanced her look.

Sukanya’s mother Vaishali Kadam opted for a gorgeous white saree with a broad border and she paired it with a deep red blouse and stunning jewellery. On the other hand, Arun Kadam was dressed in an all-white outfit which he layered with a yellow floral printed coat.

Check out the photos here-

Users hailed praise for the family. One user wrote, “Congratulations! But whatever you say grandma looks beautiful.” The grandma is used in the context of Vaishali Kadam, mother of Sukanya and wife of Arun Kadam. A fan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and blessings!” One more fan wrote, “Congratulations Arun Ajobaaa (grandfather).”

Sukanya Kadam tied the nuptial knot with her boyfriend Sagar Powale in 2021. While she is an artist, a graphic designer and a trained Bharatnaytyam dancer, Sagar is a brewing consultant who is the head brewer at a beer outlet.