Aruna Ravindran Wins Super Singer Season 9, Gets Rs 60 Lakh Worth Apartment

The Tamil singing reality show, Super Singer has been running on Vijay Television for over a decade. The finale episode of the ninth season aired on Sunday. Aruna Ravindran lifted the trophy as the winner of this season. It should also be mentioned that she is the first woman to win the title of the show. She won a Rs 60 lakh worth apartment and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Priya Jerson was adjudged the first runner-up and Prasanna the second runner-up.

When Aruna Ravindran was announced as the winner of the show, she was moved and had happy tears. During her speech, she expressed her gratitude towards her grandparents, parents and her mentors for supporting her throughout her journey. Composer Harris Jayaraj, the chief guest of the finale episode, presented the winning trophy to Aruna.

Take a look at her winning moment here:

The first runner-up Priya who tried her luck for the second time in this singing show won the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Prasanna has bagged the third position and took home Rs 5 lakh. Abhijith and Pooja who were among the final five were announced at the fourth and fifth positions of the season respectively.

Super Singer Season 9 is one of the most loved singing reality shows on Tamil television. Anuradha Sriram, P Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal and Shweta Mohan were on the judges panel for this season. Makapa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande hosted the reality show.

The first episode of Super Singer Season 9 premiered in November last year. The show is also remade in five other regional languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.