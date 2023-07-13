Aryan Khan Cheers For Dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Poster, Asks Fans ‘Ready’; Check It Out

Shah Rukh Khan has surprised his fans by sharing the poster of his next action thriller Jawan today. Fans are already excited with his never-before-seen avatar in the teaser which was released recently. Many celebrities have also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and called the film a blockbuster in the making. Aryan Khan also took to his Instagram stories and cheered for his father.

Sharing the poster on his stories, the star kid wrote ‘Ready’. Well, in the poster we can see Shah Rukh Khan’s bald avatar and he is holding a gun. His bald look caught everyone’s attention when the teaser was released. Sharing the poster, the Pathaan actor wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas.”

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier in the day, SRK did an AMA session and fans were once again seen asking him funny things. But in this session, he also revealed many things including his favourite scene from the film. A fan asked him, “From prevue it looks like there are so many action scenes but which is ur fav from #Jawan #AskSRK!" To this, SRK’s response was, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan."

Talking about Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. All characters were introduced recently and the power-packed prevue has taken the internet on storm in no time. The video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice playing in the background. He introduces his character in both positive and negative shades. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and bringing justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son. It is releasing on September 7.