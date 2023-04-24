Aryan Khan Makes Directorial Debut, Turns SRK into His Muse In First Ad Shoot of His Brand

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut and his first muse is his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. The newly debut director and the Pathaan actor took to social media to share a glimpse of Aryan’s project. It has been revealed that Aryan shot the ad of his luxury clothing brand and Shah Rukh is starring in the ad.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared a teaser of the ad and wrote, “X marks the spot. 24 hours to go." Aryan shared the same on Instagram with the caption, “ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ. X will be here in 24 hours."

The ‘X’ mentioned in both posts appears to be the logo that would appear on the outfits of the brand. Fans would have spotted Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan wearing clothes from the label at KKR matches as part of the ongoing IPL matches in India.

While Aryan has taken the director’s seat for the ad, he is also working towards making his debut as a director of a series. Last December, Aryan revealed he is done writing his debut script and is ready to direct it. Shah Rukh Khan’s older son took to Instagram and confirmed the news with a picture of a bound script that was placed next to a clapboard with the Red Chillies Production name on it. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action," he wrote. Bilal Siddiqi, who is rumoured to be co-writing the project with Aryan, was among the first ones to comment.

Unlike Shah Rukh, Aryan has no interest in acting. It was claimed that Karan Johar had offered Aryan the opportunity to make his acting debut but he turned down the offer. “It started as a very serious offer. When Karan offered to launch Aryan, and Aryan said no, Karan thought, ‘Bachcha hai, ghar ki baat hai, aa jayega line pe (he’s a kid, it’s a family matter, he’ll come around).’ But then Aryan kept saying no again and again," a source told Bollywood Hungama a few months ago.

