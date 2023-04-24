Aryan Khan Ropes In SRK For Directorial Debut, Neha Sharma Has Oops Moment in Cleavage Revealing Dress

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut and his first muse is his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. The newly debut director and the Pathaan actor took to social media to share a glimpse of Aryan’s project. It has been revealed that Aryan shot the ad of his luxury clothing brand and Shah Rukh is starring in the ad.

Bollywood diva Neha Sharma knows how to rock bold blouses, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Neha Sharma donned a cleavage-baring choli with a sequin lehenga as the actress walked the ramp for Anisha Shetty’s fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday. Since her blouse had a plunging neckline, the actress suffered an “oops moment" while she was posing for the paparazzi post the show.

Nick Jonas is currently in Italy, where global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is promoting her upcoming Hollywood TV series Citadel. On Saturday, Priyanka had shared a series of photos of her posing with Nick in what appeared to be a balcony of a fancy hotel. While the photos had fans drooling over the couple, a section of the internet trolled Nick for “staring hard" at Priyanka’s cleavage in one of the pictures.

While Mahira Khan remains a popular name in the Pakistani television and film industry, she had also made a mark in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin starrer Raaes which was helmed by the Rahul Dholakia. The action-drama went on to become a hit with critics praising the on-screen chemistry between King Khan and Mahira Khan. Now in a new interview, Mahira opened up about how she was scared to shoot romantic scenes with King Khan and how she established some boundaries for the chartbuster song Zaalima.

Juhi Chawla was all praises for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after their team’s big win against her and Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The crowd went crazy and cheered for Dhoni in the stands. Reacting to the crowd’s excitement, the actress said, ‘Watching MS Dhoni play as a captain is wonderful.’

