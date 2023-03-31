Aryan Khan Runs Up To Salman Khan To Pose For Pics With Him at NMACC Launch; Watch Videos

Today marks the official opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). A-listers and big celebrities attended to honour the occasion. Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, and Salman Khan were photographed together during the occasion. Watch this.

Salman Khan also showed up at the occasion dressed in a black suit. Also present were Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana, members of Shah Rukh Khan’s family. The Kick actor posed with Aryan Khan in a video clip. For photos, the two posed side by side. Aryan politely thanked the actor after the pictures were shot, and the latter grinned back. Seeing them together was lovely.

According to a press release, with Civilization to Nation, “acclaimed Indian playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan will bring together a sensory narrative of Indian culture told through the tenets of the classical Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. This dramatic showcase boasts over 700 performers and features art forms such as dance, music, and puppetry.”

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrived with his family. Anupam Kher was seen walking around in full black. Aside from them, there were other B-town celebrities. Even Aamir Khan attended the event with his family, including his daughter Ira Khan and her partner Nupur Shikhare, and was spotted posing for photos. They were joined by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

