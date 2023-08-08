Aryan Khan Turns Down SRK's Offer To Appear in His Show, OTT Platform Offers Rs 120 Cr For Series?

Aryan Khan’s debut series, rumoured to be titled Stardom, is already in demand. Shah Rukh Khan’s son is making his Bollywood debut with the series. However, instead of following his father’s footsteps into acting, Aryan is entering Bollywood as a director. While rumours about the series have been doing the rounds for a while now, a new report has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan offered to make an appearance in the series but Aryan turned it down. To top it off, it is also claimed that Aryan is being offered as high as Rs 120 crore for the streaming rights of the series.

A source told KoiMoi that while SRK was open to making a cameo in the series, Aryan turned it down because he didn’t want comments about being privileged. “Ever since Aryan chose direction and not acting as his profession, SRK has made it very clear that he wants to be a part of Aryan’s webseries. But Aryan would rather not invite comments of star-son privileges so early in his career. So no, I don’t think SRK will be in Stardom,” a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that a streaming platform is already keen on bringing Aryan’s series on board. If a second source is to be believed, the platform is ready to shell out as much as Rs 120 crore to acquire the streaming rights. However, Aryan has refused to sign a streaming platform until the series has been shot and edited. “Where filmmakers are signing up for Seasons 3 ,4 & 5 even before Season 1 is complete, look at this boy’s integrity and self-confidence. He won’t sell his series to any buyer until he is ready with the finished product, post-production editing and all," a source said.

Shah Rukh and Aryan are yet to react to the claims. The Times of India had earlier reported that the web series will feature six episodes and will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.