Aryan Smiles Adorably as Dad SRK Grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan; Gigi Hadid Has Priceless Reaction

Shah Rukh Khan took the stage by storm at the NMACC launch event as he grooved to Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Not just his fans, but his son Aryan Khan, too, couldn’t stop himself from smiling adorably on seeing his dad mesmerise the crowd with his charm and energy. A video has surfaced on Instagram that shows Aryan enjoying his superstar father’s performance and smiling.

The video was originally shared by one of Aryan’s friends and was then later picked up by fan pages. As soon as the clip went viral, netizens took to the comment section to praise the adorable father-son moment. One user wrote, “Some kids will be embarrassed to see their parents dancing, but Ary literally be like “" while watching his father dance" while another user added, “1 beta sirf apne baap ko khush dekh ke hi khush hota hai"

Watch the video here:

Even Gigi Hadid could not help but admire SRK. Commenting on a video shared by Imran Amed, she wrote, “Best"

SRK and his family were present at the NMACC fashion gala on both days. A picture from the grand launch surfaced online showing Shah Rukh posing with his wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

The NMACC, which is housed inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been built to conserve and promote Indian arts. Major Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, were spotted at the event. Apart from Bollywood stars, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya and other stars from the West also graced the night.

