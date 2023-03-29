CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aryan, Suhana, Shanaya Attend Ahan Shetty's GF Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash; Khushi, Orhan Join
1-MIN READ

Aryan, Suhana, Shanaya Attend Ahan Shetty's GF Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash; Khushi, Orhan Join

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood celebrities at Tania Shroff's birthday party

Bollywood celebrities at Tania Shroff's birthday party

The party saw Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's good friends Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani among others.

The Bollywood star kids attended Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff’s birthday bash last night and the photos and videos have already gone viral. The party saw Ahan and Tania’s good friends Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani among others. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was seen entering the party with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The two are good childhood friends.

Aryan looked dapper in a black sweatshirt whereas Shanya looked gorgeous in a black tank top paired with a skirt. Suhana, on the other hand, arrived separately.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry arrived in an animal print shirt and poses for the paparazzi. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the venue.

Orhan looks stylish for Tania’s birthday bash
Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty posed with the birthday girl. He twinned in black with Tania. The Tadap actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants paired with an animal print shirt. Tania, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black, backless dress.

Ahan Shetty poses with the birthday girl

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan, Suhana and Shanaya are looking forward towards their respective Bollywood debuts. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with Khushi Kapoor whereas Aryan will be making his debut as a director. Shanaya, on the other hand, has been signed by Karan Johar’s Dharma for the film Bedhadak.

first published:March 29, 2023, 08:16 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 08:17 IST