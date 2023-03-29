The Bollywood star kids attended Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff’s birthday bash last night and the photos and videos have already gone viral. The party saw Ahan and Tania’s good friends Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani among others. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was seen entering the party with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The two are good childhood friends.

Aryan looked dapper in a black sweatshirt whereas Shanya looked gorgeous in a black tank top paired with a skirt. Suhana, on the other hand, arrived separately.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry arrived in an animal print shirt and poses for the paparazzi. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the venue.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty posed with the birthday girl. He twinned in black with Tania. The Tadap actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants paired with an animal print shirt. Tania, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black, backless dress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan, Suhana and Shanaya are looking forward towards their respective Bollywood debuts. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with Khushi Kapoor whereas Aryan will be making his debut as a director. Shanaya, on the other hand, has been signed by Karan Johar’s Dharma for the film Bedhadak.

