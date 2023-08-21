Aryan Khan To Ibrahim Ali Khan, Star Kids Who Resemble Their Fathers

The Hindi film industry saw some of the biggest stars in the 1990s. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and more all came in the 90s and turned out to be the biggest stars in Bollywood. These actors have a huge fan following and fans were expecting their children to follow their father’s legacy.

These Bollywood celeb kids remain in the limelight even before they make their debut in the acting world. Nowadays, these star kids have a big fan following as they are often spotted attending parties and events. So, let’s look at some of the star kids who look like their superstar fathers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. As seen in pictures and videos that often surface online, the young star kid looks a lot like his father. Even though he hasn’t made his acting debut yet, it has been reported that Ibrahim will soon be seen in a patriotic drama that is backed by Dharma Productions.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan has always been in the limelight since his childhood. He looks a lot like his father and some memes on the internet are a testament to the fact. He has been spotted many times attending IPL matches. Even though everyone was expecting him to be an actor like his father, he chose to venture into writing and direction. Reportedly, he is also working as a writer and director for a web series.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is the son of Jackie Shroff. Tiger has now established himself as an actor in the Hindi film industry and has given some successful films at the box office. His looks resemble a lot of those of his father. Tiger has an exciting line-up of films and will be soon seen in Ganpath Part 1.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Son of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan made his acting debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. The audience was shocked to see his uncanny resemblance to his father. They both even shared the screen in a couple of films, like AK vs. AK and Thar.

Karan Deol

Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol, was recently in the limelight after he got married to his longtime girlfriend, Drishya Acharya. Karan made his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and everyone was shocked to see his resemblance to his father.