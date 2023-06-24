As Adipurush Fails To Deliver Big Bucks, Here's How Prabhas' Last Releases Fared

Telugu movies have been gaining international recognition for the past few years. With the release of Baahubali, the industry has attained new fame across the globe. One of the pan-Indian stars, Prabhas, too has gained massive love and adulation from fans all over. With the release of his recent movie, Adipurush, he has become the talk of the town once again. The movie has completed a week since its release.

The mythological movie starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has earned around Rs 3.25 crore net on day eight across the country. Reportedly, the Hindi collections are around Rs 125 crore nett

As per film tracker Ramesh Bala, the movie’s distribution rights in the Hindi-speaking regions and South India were sold for Rs 120 crore. In total, it has earned Rs 270 crore from distributions. Worldwide the movie has crossed Rs 400 crore.

Here are the box office collection details of his previous movies-

Radhe Shyam

Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead was received with mixed responses from the audience. In the Telugu-speaking states, its pre release business was Rs 105.20 crore and worldwide it was Rs 204 crore. On the first day, the total worldwide gross opening was Rs 79 crore and in the first week, it earned Rs 191.14 crore gross.

Saaho

Sujeeth’s Saaho starred Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles. The pre-release business of the movie was counted to be around Rs 290 crore worldwide. Its first-day collection worldwide was Rs 130 crore and Rs 370 crore in its first week. By the end of its theatrical run, its net revenue in India was Rs 302 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion gained massive attention worldwide and broke many records. The movie starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. In Telugu states the movie was expected to collect Rs 122 crore in pre-release business and overall, it was Rs 352 crore. The sequel grossed Rs 2.17 billion on the very first day worldwide. It gained the status of the highest-grossing Indian film all over the world with a gross of Rs 7.92 billion in 6 days. In India, it grossed rs 1.52 billion on the day of its release.

Baahubali: The Beginning

This is the first part of the Baahubali franchise helmed by SS Rajamouli. Baahubali: The Beginning on the first day of its release collected Rs 75 crore worldwide. In the first week, its gross earning was around Rs 263 crore worldwide. In India, its gross amount was Rs 50 crore on the first day in all four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.