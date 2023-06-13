As Adipurush Prepares To Hit Cinemas, Here's How Prabhas' Films Performed In Last Few Years

With just two days remaining for the highly anticipated release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, discussions about the movie are reaching sky-high. Prabhas, renowned for his exceptional acting skills, will be portraying the role of Lord Ram and the film holds special significance for the actor as he has been eagerly awaiting a blockbuster for quite some time.

While SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise gave rise to his stardom, however, his other films struggled to resonate with audiences. As we eagerly await the release of Adipurush, let’s take a closer look at the box office collections of Prabhas’ previous films.

Bahubali: The Beginning

One film that proved to be a game-changer for Prabhas and pushed his career to new heights is Bahubali: The Beginning. This epic film struck gold at the box office, captivating audiences worldwide and raking in a staggering amount of INR 650 Crore. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema and solidifying Prabhas’ status in the industry.

Bahubali: The Conclusion

The anticipation and craze surrounding Bahubali: The Conclusion surpassed its predecessor record, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the answer to the burning question: Why did Kattappa kill Bahubali? This curiosity drove moviegoers to the theatres, resulting in an extraordinary response. The film, made on a grand scale with a budget of thousands of Crores, shattered box office records by collecting INR 1416 Crore.

Saaho

Following the phenomenal success of the Bahubali franchise, the bar was set high for Prabhas. His next venture, Saaho, released in 2019, featuring him alongside Shraddha Kapoor, received mixed reviews, leading to a lower box office collection. Despite its grand scale and high production value, Saaho managed to earn a total of INR 451 Crore.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas had high hopes with his last release Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. However, the film failed to connect with the audience and was met with rejection. Despite its significant budget of 300 Crore, Radhe Shyam could only manage to earn Rs 144 Crore at the box office, making it a major commercial failure.

Despite facing disappointments in the past, Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush is generating immense buzz among the audience. The craze for Om Raut’s magnum opus is evident as the booking for the film has been remarkable. With such a tremendous response, Adipurush has the potential to be a game-changer for Prabhas and mark a successful milestone in his career.