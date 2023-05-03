As Agent Hits Rock-Bottom, Akhil Akkineni Flies Off To Dubai: Report

South star Akhil Akkineni, who has been at the receiving end of criticism over the poor performance of his film Agent, was reportedly spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday. As per Mirchi9, the actor flew to Dubai for a getaway. The reports about Akhil’s rumoured vacation have arrived after the actor was trolled for Agent being a disaster at the box office. Ever since the film released in theatres on April 28, he has been trolled for his performance and the storyline. Fans speculate that like many celebs, Akhil Akkineni has also gone on a vacation to get his mind off the dooming result of his new film, reported the publication.

Surender Reddy’s directorial is reportedly struggling to even touch the Rs 10 crore mark. It was expected to be a big hit of Akhil Akkineni’s career, he reportedly worked really hard on it for two years. But sadly, despite bringing renowned star Mammootty in a pivotal role, Agent failed to entertain cine-lovers.

The film’s producer, Anil Sunkara, has acknowledged its failure and claimed that it was “a huge blunder” to begin a project “without a bound script.” On May 1, Anil Sunkara penned a note on Twitter that read, “We have to take the entire blame for Agent. Though we know it’s an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script and innumerable issues including covid followed.”

He added: “We don’t want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turnaround to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning and hard work in our future projects.”Anil Sunkara reportedly invested around Rs 80 crore in the film.

Even Amala Akkineni addressed the criticism and trolling faced by her son following the release of Agent. She wrote in an Instagram post that “while (Agent) has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed.” Her caption alongside a motivational quote by Tim Hansen read: “I understand that trolling comes from a deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed. The hall I watched it at was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons! There were screams when the action happened. And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better.”

According to a report by India Today, Agent earned around Rs 25 lakh on its fifth day, taking the five-day collections to Rs 9.21 crore. The film, apart from Akhil and Mammootty, also features Dino Morea in a prominent role.

