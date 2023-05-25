As Akhil Akkineni's Agent Fails At The Box Office, A Look At His Last Few Films

South heartthrob Akhil Akkineni last graced the silver screen with the action entertainer, Agent. The spy thriller reached the cinema halls on 28 April this year. Despite the massive buzz among movie buffs, the project turned out to be a disaster at the box office, leaving the fans disappointed. The movie started receiving negative reviews from the initial shows itself, thus affecting the total collection of the film.

Agent did a pre-release business of Rs. 36.20 crore in the Telugu states. With an overall earning of Rs 6.90 crore, the movie turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of Akhil Akkineni’s career. The drama garnered a loss of around Rs 30 crore. On this note, let us take a look at the box office performances of Akhil Akkineni’s previous releases.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni’s 2021 laughter ride, Most Eligible Bachelor, alongside Pooja Hegde did a pre-release business of Rs 18.50 crore. Made under the direction of Bommarillu Bhaskar under the banner of Geetha Arts, the venture turned out to be the actor’s first hit as the protagonist. With an overall collection of Rs. 24.14 crore, the movie garnered a profit of Rs. 5.64 crore.

Mr Majnu

Helmed by director Venky Atluri, Mr Majnu starring Akhil Akkineni made a total of Rs 22.05 crore at the ticket counters. The film did a disappointing business at the box office with a loss of around Rs 10 crore.

Hello

Akhil Akkineni further starred in Vikram Kumar’s directorial Hello. Kalyani Priyadarshan, Jagapati Babu, and Ramya Krishna played key roles in the drama which was released on 22 December 2017. Just like Mr Majnu, the project faced a loss of around Rs 12 crores.

Akhil

The 2015 action fantasy drama Akhil became another disappointment at the box office. It made an overall loss of Rs 22.2 crore.

About Agent

Post the box office debacle of Agent, producer Anil Sunkara apologised for the film’s box office result.