As Captain Miller Prepares For Release, Fans Can't Wait To See Dhanush And Shiva Rajkumar In This Song

Captain Miller, starring Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar, is generating significant excitement and anticipation among fans. In a recent interview, the film’s music director, GV Prakash Kumar, shared intriguing details about the project, revealing that the two South superstars have shot a song together for the movie.

As Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar gear up for the release of Captain Miller, the film’s trailer, unveiled a month ago, showcased both actors in intense roles. GV Prakash Kumar, responsible for the film’s musical composition, divulged additional information about the songs, particularly highlighting a song where Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar share the screen. This revelation has sparked immense enthusiasm among fans, further amplified by the news that the two actors have also showcased their dancing prowess in the song.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the titular role, while the ensemble cast features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. Adding to the film’s allure, GV Prakash Kumar has curated the musical score. Fans can mark their calendars for the film’s theatrical release on December 15, 2023.

Shiva Rajkumar, whose cameo appearance in the blockbuster hit Jailer garnered acclaim, reflected on his role of Narsimha in the film during an interview. He expressed his foresight that audiences would appreciate his character in Jailer, yet the extent of the celebratory response took him by surprise. Turning his attention to Dhanush, he conveyed his admiration for the young actor, revealing a strong resonance with Dhanush’s journey. Rajkumar remarked, “I see Bruce Lee in him and I see myself in him. I relate to him quite well, and when he called me for Captain Miller, I could not say no."