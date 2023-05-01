As Chandramukhi Completes A Year Of Release, Director Prasad Oak Shares Unseen Pics

The Marathi language musical romantic drama film Chandramukhi directed by Prasad Oak recently completed one year on April 29. On this special occasion, Prasad shared some special memories related to this movie, garnering everyone’s attention. He shared the poster of the movie featuring Amruta Khanvilkar. In the next snap, he is seen having a conversation with Amruta during the shoot. Prasad also shared many pictures from the sets of the movie with the team.

He dropped photos from the promotion days of the film. Sharing the beautiful pictures on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “One year completed for Chandramukhi! Many thanks to the enthusiastic audience and the entire team of Chandramukhi! I pray to god that your love and blessings will always remain like this." Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRASAD OAK : प्रसाद ओक (@oakprasad)

Seeing the post, actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Kiti kiti kiti kamal photos. Kai athavani. Thank you so much for this both of you." Actor Adinath Kothare wrote, " Wwoohhooo". Fans dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Chandramukhi was based on a novel of the same name, written by Vishwas Patil, and was written by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced under the banner of Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films, Flying Dragon Entertainment and Creative Vibe. The movie revolved around an intense musical love story between a leading singer, a dancer Chandra and a rising politician and its repercussions. The film also featured Adinath Kothare and Mrunmayee Deshpande playing pivotal roles. The songs of the film were composed by the duo Ajay–Atul while the lyrics were penned by Guru Thakur.

The film received immense appreciation and 12 nominations at the Filmfare Marathi Awards. At the Fakt Marathi Cine Sanman, it also bagged 14 nominations and won six. Additionally, Chandramukhi also won five Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar and four Pravah Picture Awards. According to reports, the movie collected Rs 18 crore and became the fifth highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022.

A few days back, Prasad Oak bagged the prestigious Filmfare Award for doing outstanding performance as the Shiva Sena leader Anand Dighe in the biographical political drama Dharmaveer. He was announced as the winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category at the event that was hosted recently at the Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai.

