As Music Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja Turns 44, Check Lesser Known Facts About Him

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja turned 44 on Friday. He has established a significant presence in the Tamil film industry. He has shown that in a movie, music is not just a part, but a vital element that breathes life into the story, alongside a compelling narrative.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, made his debut at the age of 16 in 1997 with the film Aravindhan, proudly earning the distinction of being India’s youngest composer.

Unfortunately, he didn’t gain much recognition that he deserved from Aravindhan. However, within just two years, in 1999, his breakthrough came with the successful Poovellam Kettuppar album, propelling him to stardom. From there, Yuvan continued to cement his unique position in the industry by consistently delivering one chartbuster album after another.

The songs from Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony have become beloved additions to the playlists of many fans. This film marked the successful collaboration between Selvaraghavan, Sonia Aggarwal and Ravi Krishna, who played the lead roles. One notable song from the movie is Kan Pesum Varthaigal where the hero expresses his feelings for a girl who doesn’t understand his love. While the song initially appears to complain about women, it has a soothing quality that can provide comfort to a broken heart during the night.

Yuvan’s personal life took an interesting turn during his music tour in London in 2002 when he met Sujaya Chandran, and they became friends. Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, leading to their marriage in 2005. However, within a year, their relationship encountered difficulties, and they ultimately divorced in 2008.

Following his divorce from Sujaya, Yuvan’s family arranged another marriage for him, and that’s when he met Shilpa Mohan. In 2011, Yuvan and Shilpa tied the knot at Tirupati with the blessings of both families. Unfortunately, this marriage also faced challenges, and by 2013, they decided to part ways. Their divorce was finalised in 2014.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been on a successful streak, collaborating with leading actors in the industry. His upcoming project is composing music for Thalapathy 68, alongside director Venkat Prabhu, and this combination holds great promise. Filmmaker Prabhu tweeted a heartfelt birthday wish for the music composer.