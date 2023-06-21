As Nani Appreciates Venu Yeldandi’s Balagam After Months Of Release, Twitter Has A Field Day

Balagam, written and directed by Venu Yeldandi released at the box office on March 3 and left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. According to the critics, it showed the family relationships in a poignant manner. Now Nani, the star performer in Telugu films, has also bestowed praise on Balagam in a tweet. He tweeted, “Can’t believe I have watched it this late. #Balagam. Isn’t this what Telugu cinema deserved for a long time? Thank you @VenuYeldandi9, Raju Gaaru, and the entire team. Thank you @PriyadarshiPN, Kavya, Komarayya, and family, and every actor who breathed life into this classic. You all have my heart."

Can’t believe I have watched it this late. #Balagam Isn’t this what telugu cinema deserved from a long time?Thank you @VenuYeldandi9 , Raju gaaru and entire team. Thank you @PriyadarshiPN , Kavya, Komarayya and family and every actor who breathed life in to this classic. You…— Nani (@NameisNani) June 20, 2023

Social media users didn’t take this tweet kindly and instead trolled Nani for watching a masterpiece like Balagam so late. One of the users tweeted a cartoon meme that mocked the natural star for finally catching up with the world. “But let’s not go overboard with the praise, we don’t want to give the filmmakers an inflated ego", reads the rest of the tweet.

Backed by Dil Raju Productions, Balagam is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. It is available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and has topped the Amazon Prime India Charts as well.

It revolves around the story of a family and its relations, within the village folks and among themselves. They change after the patriarch of the family passes away. The story is set in Balagam, a village in Telangana. Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kavya Kalyanram, Kota Jayaram, Kommu Sujatha, and others have acted in Balagam. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for this movie while Acharya Venu was responsible for the cinematography. Madhu handled the cuts.

Balagam has won the Denver Monthly Film Awards under the best feature film category. Priyadarshi Pulikonda was nominated for this award under the best actor category.

On the other hand, Nani has been in the news for some time courtesy of his film, which has been tentatively titled Nani 30. Written and directed by Shouryuv, Nani 30 is expected to hit the big screens on December 21. Mrunal Thakur and Shruti Haasan are also acting in this film backed by Vyra Entertainments.