As Pawan Kalyan Turns 52, Take A Look At His Net Worth, Car Collection And Bungalows

Actor Pawan Kalyan is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry, widely recognised as one of the most prominent actors in South Indian cinema. He began his career as the younger brother of the megastar Chiranjeevi but quickly earned the tag “Power Star" from his dedicated fan base. With a string of successful films like Thammudu, Tholi Prema, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Panjaa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi and many more, he has firmly established his own legacy in the industry.

And on Saturday, September 2, Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 52nd birthday, After years of remarkable success, Pawan Kalyan has become one of the highest-earning actors in the country. His net worth in 2023 stands at around Rs 116 crore, as per reports.

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan’s monthly income is estimated at Rs 1.5 crore, which adds up to an annual income of Rs 18 crore. In the past, he used to charge between Rs 10 to 12 crore per film. However, following his comeback with the successful 2021 film Vakeel Saab, he increased his remuneration significantly to Rs 50 crore per film. Additionally, he also had shares in the film’s profits.

Pawan Kalyan is not only an actor but also a film producer. He possesses several valuable properties in Hyderabad, including a Rs 16 crore house in Vijayawada and a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, valued at Rs 12 crore. Additionally, he owns an extravagant farmhouse in the Ranga Reddy District of Telangana, complete with a mango farm and an organic vegetable farm. The Bro actor also has a lavish flat in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, estimated at Rs 1.75 crore. Furthermore, he has made investments in various real estate properties across India.

Pawan Kalyan’s love for high-end cars is evident from his impressive car collection. His luxurious fleet includes a Mercedes AMG G63, valued at Rs 2.2 crore, a Jaguar XJ priced at Rs 1.1 crore, a Mercedes Benz G55 AMG worth Rs 1.3 crore, a Ford Endeavor costing Rs 33.7 lakh, a BMW 520D valued at Rs 60 lakh, a Mercedes Benz R350 priced at Rs 67 lakh, and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 87 lakh.