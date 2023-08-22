As Rajinikanth's Jailer Earns Big, Nelson Dilipkumar To Now Collaborate With Kamal Haasan

Superstar Rajinikanth’s action film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently ruling the box office. As per reports, Jailer has also managed to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide. After delivering a massive hit, Dilipkumar has reportedly said he would collaborate with veteran actor Kamal Haasan for his next project.

According to reports, in a media interaction after the success of Jailer, Nelson said that during the making of Beast, he met Kamal Haasan, and they both agreed to do a film together if they found the right script. He even shared that Kamal Haasan called him to congratulate him after the success of Jailer.

Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar is reportedly preparing to work with Dhanush on his upcoming movie but there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

Talking about Kamal Haasan, the actor is currently working on two massive projects. He is now working on the sequel to his 1996 film Indian in addition to the pan-India science fiction Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas in an important role.

Nelson’s recent release, Jailer is a Tamil-language action thriller film backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles, and Tamannaah Bhatia has a cameo appearance. Reports say that after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: I, Jailer is the third Tamil film to join the club of Rs 500 crore in just seven days.

Nelson Dilipkumar started his directorial journey with the Tamil dark comedy film Kolamaavu Kokila in 2018. The movie, which featured Nayanthara as the titular character, was a huge success at the box office. After this, he directed the action comedy film Doctor, produced by Sivakarthikeyan.

He then worked with Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in his third film, Beast, released in 2022, which underperformed. Nelson later switched to his well-known core style, which is also fully manifested in Jailer, a dark thriller with absurd comedy that won millions of hearts.