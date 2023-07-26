As Theatres Take Down Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy, Here's Its Closing Box Office Collection

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has been making headlines for his recent movie Spy. The film was released in theatres on June 29 and received immense love from viewers. Although it garnered mixed reviews, it became the all-time highest movie opening for Nikhil Siddhartha. However, the film has recently been removed from theatres, so let us now take a look at the closing collection of this action thriller.

According to reports, Spy had a promising start on its first day at the box office. It managed to collect excellent revenue for the first three days but then experienced a sudden drop in collections. As for the closing collections, the movie earned a total of Rs 8.02 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and worldwide, it gathered Rs 11.22 crore, which did not meet the expectations of the makers.

Reports suggest that the film’s 350 premieres were cancelled, causing a significant revenue loss for the distributors. Despite having a good storyline, the movie faced challenges in reaching its audience effectively.

Spy has been directed by Garry BH and written by Anirudh Krishna Murthy and K Raja Shekhar Reddy. Apart from Nikhil, the film also stars Iswarya Menon and Aryan Rajesh in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled under the banner of ED Entertainment and revolves around the story of a RAW agent who unravels the mysterious connections between a notorious arms dealer and the secrets of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, the movie is all set for its OTT release. According to media reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights of Spy at a huge price of Rs 40 crore. However, the OTT release date is yet to be finalised.

After the success of Spy, Nikhil Siddhartha’s fan base has been steadily growing. Following this, the actor will be seen in the back-to-back movies Swayambhu and The India House.