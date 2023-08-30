Asees Kaur To Arijit Singh, Singers Who Made It Big Despite Rejections In Reality Shows

Music reality shows have long served as a prominent platform for discovering exceptional singing talents in India. While shows like Indian Idol continue to spotlight gifted performers, it’s essential to recognize that many individuals who faced elimination, rejections, or setbacks have ultimately risen to the pinnacle of the music industry.

Monali Thakur

The year 2005 marked the emergence of reality shows like Indian Idol, introducing talents like Monali Thakur. She garnered attention for her impressive vocals and made her mark as a top 10 contestant on the show. Monali’s journey continued outside the show, with her breakthrough song Zara Zara Touch Me from the movie Race, propelling her into the spotlight.

Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra’s story is a testament to resilience and determination. Although his initial appearances on Indian Idol didn’t result in victory, he persisted. After seasons 4 and 6, Vishal finally found his break in 2019 with the hit song Kaise Hua from the movie Kabir Singh.

Asees Kaur

Hailing from Punjab, Asees Kaur faced hurdles even after participating in Indian Idol’s sixth season. However, her tenacity paved the way for success. Through diligent efforts, Asees secured a significant place in the industry, lending her melodious voice to notable films.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh’s journey epitomizes the phrase ‘rising from the ashes.’ His initial participation in Fame Gurukul did not culminate in victory, and even his first songs struggled to find traction. Destiny took an extraordinary turn with the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, catapulting Arijit into the limelight.

Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal’s path to stardom has been paved with persistence. Despite facing rejection in Indian Idol’s 12th season, Jubin never lost sight of his dreams. His diligence paid off with songs like Lut Gaye, etching his name in the hearts of listeners.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar’s journey embodies the ultimate turnaround. Initially rejected in Indian Idol’s season 2, Neha later returned to the same show as a judge. While she secured a place in the top 10 during season 5, it was the song Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail that propelled her to fame in 2012.