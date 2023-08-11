Asha Bhosle Honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at Rising India-She Shakti, Watch Video

Asha Bhosle was honoured at CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The legendary singer was honoured for her illustrious contributions to the field of music. Not only did the President present her with a memento but also requested her to sing a song for her. Bhosle gracefully accepted and sang the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from the film Lagaan.

When the President requested her to sing a song of her choice, Bhosle sang her hit 70s song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. The song was from the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). The song was not only a massive hit but it also took Bhosle’s popularity to new height. After the impromptu performance, President Murmu exchanged a few words.

Bhosle began her musical journey in the late 1940s, singing songs such as Chupke Chupke Mast Nigaahen, Baadal Ghir Aaye, Rimjhim Paani Barse before she went on to sing hits like Kehdoon Tumhen (Deewar), Yeh Vaada Raha (Yeh Vaada Raha), Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin (Jawani Diwani), Kitaabe Bahut Si (Baazigar), Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori (Andaz Apna Apna), Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge) and Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi (Dil To Pagal Hai).

The theme of Rising India this year was She-Shakti. “She is Shakti. Fierce and bold. On journeys beyond inspiring.

The eternal fire. Watch her tale unfold. ‘She Shakti’ — embracing the power, tenacity and limitless possibilities of women," was the theme of the year.

