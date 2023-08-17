CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asha Bhosle Reacts To 'What Jhumka' Remix In 'Rocky Aur Rani', Says 'They Don't Have The Ability...'
Asha Bhosle Reacts To 'What Jhumka' Remix In 'Rocky Aur Rani', Says 'They Don’t Have The Ability...'

August 17, 2023

Asha Bhosle reacts to What Jhumka song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

What Jhumka is a remix of Jhumka Gira Re which was a part of the 1966 film Mera Saaya.

‘What Jhumka’ i.e. the remix version of the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re was recently released as a part of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While ‘What Jhumka’ has been trending on social media ever since its release, Asha Bhosle has now reacted to it.

In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle shared that if today’s music directors would have the capability to create new songs, they wouldn’t re-create the old classics. “If the music directors had the ability, or the singers, to bring something new… they don’t have the ability, that’s why they are recreating old songs,” she told India Today.

Asha Bhosle then cited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka and added, “For example, today ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is working so well. It has come in a new film. It is an old song.”

“These songs have lyrics, singers and music. It’s a combination of everything. And not just that, even the actors. If the cinematographer had not shot the songs well, the picturisation wouldn’t have left an impact. It’s a team effort. That’s how you make a good song,” the singer said.

Asha then argued that in the olden days, singers and music composers used to work very hard on a song. However, she argued that it is not the case today. “A lot of hard work went into those songs. The lyricist would sit down with the composer. They would discuss every word. Even the biggest lyricists would fight for every word. ‘I don’t want this word, I want that word’. Both sides worked hard,” she shared.

For the unversed, Jhumka Gira Re is from the 1966 film Mera Saaya. The original composition was done by music director Madan Mohan while the lyrics were written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

