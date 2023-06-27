Asha Bhosle Recalls How RD Burman Pursued Her, Gifted Her A Broomstick: 'Mere Peechhe Pade The'

The love story between singer Asha Bhosle and legendary music producer RD Burman is timeless. Asha Bhosle’s journey, from accepting Burman’s love to realising he couldn’t fit into society’s idea of a traditional husband, has been testament to their strong bond.

In a recent interview with DNA, Asha Bhosle remembered how she first met Burman, who was young and talented. He approached her for an autograph, saying he had heard her Marathi natya sangeet on the radio. The memory of their first meeting is still vivid in her mind. She recalled him as a slender, pale boy wearing thick glasses. As their friendship grew stronger, Asha became aware that Burman had left college in Kolkata. Worried about his prospects, she encouraged him to finish education. “He’d dropped out of college in Kolkata. I told him he should have completed his graduation. He sulked with me for the rest of the recording,” she said.

In an interview with The Quint, Asha had revealed how their relationship began. She had said “Yeh mere peechhe pade thhe, Asha tumhara sur bahut achha hai, main tumhari awaaz par fida hoon. Finally, kya karti? Ok, kar diya (He was pursuing me. He liked my voice. In the end, what could I do? I agreed)."

In 1966, RD Burman got married to Rita Patel, but their marriage ended in 1971. It was in 1980 that he married Asa Bhosle. The singer remembered Burman’s sense of humour and shared an anecdote where he gifted her a wrapped broomstick and a rose.

In an interview with Girija Rajendran, she had mentioned that RD Burman would happily sleep on the floor, but his recording system and stereo must be meticulously maintained. He didn’t pay much attention to what he ate because he lived, ate, and breathed music. “Oonce I discovered the real man, I became less fretful. You can never find a gentler or more caring husband, once you leave him in peace with his music. Life with Pancham is absolutely serene, now that I have realised I should not try to force this wonderful talent into a society-slotted role.”

Working together as a team, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman crafted an extraordinary musical legacy. Over more than 25 years, their collaboration stood out, with Asha crediting him for bringing out her finest talents.