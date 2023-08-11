Ashes Of Actress Spandana Immersed In Bengaluru’s Srirangapatna Ghat

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana took her last breath on August 7. She was on a family trip in Bangkok. That’s when she suffered a cardiac arrest. Vijay and his family performed her last rites. After the post-mortem, her mortals were brought late at night to India on August 8. Spandana was then cremated at Harishchandra Ghat on August 9 in Bengaluru. Her ashes were immersed in Srirangapatna ghat today around 11 am by her family members, which was followed by a puja. According to reports, the reason behind her death was low blood pressure, which caused her cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the hospital after she complained about her discomfort, but she could not be saved. Spandana’s death came as a shock to everyone.

In one of the videos from her last rites which surfaced online, Vijay was seen standing near the mortals of his wife, offering her last goodbyes with a heavy heart. His son Shourya was also seen beside him. Spandana was draped in her wedding saree for her last rites. Her funeral was attended by family members, close friends, and well-wishers. KGF star Yash also went to extend his support to Vijay during this tough time. A video shared on social media showed Yash holding Vijay when he broke down. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also reached the funeral and met Vijay.

Vijay Raghavendra was all set to start his promotional events for his upcoming film Kaddha Chitra, which is scheduled to release on August 25. The sudden demise of his wife has postponed all his professional commitments.

Spandana was the daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, BK Shivaram. Vijay and Spandana tied the knot in 2007. The duo has a son whose name is Shourya. She also did a film in 2016 called Apoorva, in which she was cast opposite Ravichandran and Vijay Raghavendra. She got appreciation for her performance in the film.