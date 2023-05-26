Ashish Vidyarthi Opens Up On Divorce From First Wife; Salman Khan, SRK 'Convinced' Aamir Khan For THIS

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi issued a video statement on Friday talking about his decision to marry at the age of 57 and why he parted ways with his first wife, Piloo Vidyarthi. Ashish left everyone surprised on Thursday after he announced his second marriage with entrepreneur Rupali Barua.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are three of the most successful actors in Indian cinema and have established themselves as superstars when it comes to being part of big-budget films. Buzz is that, earlier this month the trio partied till 4 am, at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

On his 51st birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the first look of his upcoming directorial outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with the character posters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, netizens were also offered a glimpse of their onscreen family members played by veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, among others. While most details about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are still kept under wraps, Johar in a social media post had stated that it is inspired from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. A video of Vicky Kaushal trying to talk to Salman has surfaced on social media. The video shows Vicky taking selfies with fans when Salman passes by with his security. Vicky goes up to Salman to greet him with a handshake, but his security pushes him away and doesn’t let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video is going insanely viral on Reddit and has left netizens divided.

Ashish Vidyarthi has been ruling headlines ever since he surprised everyone with his second marriage at the age of 57. The actor tied the knot with entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, May 25. A day after, his former wife, Piloo Vidyarthi talked about their separation and mentioned how ‘some just cannot take it when two people do it peacefully and beautifully’.

