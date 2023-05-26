Ashish Vidyarthi REACTS to Marriage With Rupali Barua, Says 'She Is 50 And I'm 57; Let's Respect...'

A day after Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised announcing his second marriage with entrepreneur Rupali Barua, he issued a video statement on Friday talking about the same. In his statement the veteran actor recalled how he met Rupali after he had ‘amicably’ parted ways with his first wife Piloo. He also clarified that he is not 60-years-old but is rather 57. Ashish also urged everyone to respect how ‘people are living their lives’.

“I literally let the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55, maybe, and I said I want somebody to get married to. That’s how I met Rupali Barua and we got chatting then we met. Then we discovered something interesting about one another and we thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I’m 57, not 60. But age doesn’t matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Whatever be our age, right? So, just wanted to let you let’s keep moving. Let’s respect how people are living their lives," he said. Check out his video statement here:

Several pictures of Ashish and Rupali from their wedding are going viral on social media. On Thursday too, Ashish also talked about his second marriage and told Times of India, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ashish’s first wife Piloo Vidyarthi also talked about her first husband’s second marriage and shared that everyone deserves a second chance. “He needs a partner. We cannot hang a man because of his needs. He has found someone that’s a good thing," she told Hindustan Times.