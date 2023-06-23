Ashish Vidyarthi Recalls Working In The South To 'Put Food On The Table'; 'Nothing Was By My Design'

Ashish Vidyarthi is a renowned Indian actor known for his powerful performances on the silver screen. While he has played numerous memorable roles on screen, he is majorly recognised for his exceptional portrayal of villainous characters in Bollywood. His journey is full of intriguing aspects that add depth to his artistic care. However, it was not always like this for the veteran actor as he revealed in his latest interview that he had to take up gigs to put food on the table.

During an interaction with India Today, Ashish Vidyarthi recalled that when there was a dearth of Hindi roles in the industry for him, he has to turn towards South to make ends meet. The actor stated, “Nothing was by my design. It is just the choices that I kept making, and for me what is important is that I had to put food on the table. So, when I was not getting any interesting work in Hindi, I had to work down South. I started afresh there because I was known in Hindi back then but in South I wasn’t.”

He added, “So, for me, work has been part of my life, and I have never had that privilege or the life where I have been sitting and people have been offering me work. I have had to look for work throughout my life. So the 250 films that I have done was not that ghar mein baitha tha aur kaam kar raha tha aur kaam mil raha hai (I wasn’t sitting at home and people were offering me work). I had to go out, look for work, and I did a lot of work which I didn’t want to because fees had to be paid, food was to be put on the table and responsibilities had to be done and I am very happy that I did it because I am very clear that my life is about doing something very amazing.”

Ashish Vidyarthi also believes that his passion and dedication towards his craft will attract good work only. He quoted examples of Rana Naidu and Trial By Fire,

“I was always very clear that if I have the passion and talent, then good work will come my way and I will be alive to do that, and over the years the quality of work has shifted but I have continued to do my best. So, in last few years with the advent of OTT, we had something interest work. Tryst with Destiny, Trial By Fire, Rana Naidu happened. So many of these shows happened. So, one is very happy to have 8 releases in last one and a half years and that’s been interesting," the actor concluded.

Last month, Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised when he announced his second marriage at the age of 57 with entrepreneur Rupali Barua. They had a court marriage, and it was an intimate ceremony attended by their immediate family and close friends.