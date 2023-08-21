Ashok Kumar’s Samadhi To Dilip Kumar’s Dastaan, Bollywood’s Top Grossers Of 1950

The year 1950 was historical for India, not only politically but also for films. The credit goes to veteran stars such as Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, as well as Ashok Kumar and Shashi Kapoor, who made significant contributions to the industry. Dilip Kumar had three top-grossing movies that year and Raj Kapoor had two. But Ashok Kumar and Shashi Kapoor’s Samadhi was the top-grossing film of 1950. Here’s a list of the top 5 grossing films that year.

Samadhi

Ashok Kumar’s film Samadhi was an instant box office success, becoming the highest-grossing picture of 1950. Ramesh Sehgal directed the Bollywood detective film. As per a report by Koimoi, the film grossed Rs 80 lakh at the box office. Apart from Ashok Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Nalini Jaywant, and Kuldeep Kaur also played important roles in this film.

Babul

Starring Dilip Kumar, the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience and became popular at the box office after its release. Directed by SU Sunny, Babul became the year’s second-highest-grossing film. The Bollywood musical drama film also starred Nargis and Munawar Sultana, in addition to Dilip Kumar. Reportedly, it grossed a total of Rs 75 lakh upon release.

Dastaan

The film stars veteran actors Raj Kapoor and Suraiya. This picture was the third-most-grossing film of 1950, and it caused quite a stir at the box office as soon as it was released. This film received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. Koimoi stated that the film’s total box office earnings were roughly Rs 70 lakh.

Jogan

This Dilip Kumar and Nargis film was quite popular upon release and is still remembered to this day. The plot of the film was well received by the audience, and it went on to become the fourth most-grossing film of 1950. According to reports, Jogan’s total box office collection is estimated to be approximately Rs. 65 lakh. Kidar Nath Sharma directed the romantic drama, and apart from Dilip Kumar and Nargis, the film also stars Rajendra Kumar, Purnima Devi, Tabassum, and others. Geeta Dutt’s hit song Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol was part of its music album.

Har Har Mahadev

The film stars Nirupa Roy, Trilok Kapoor, and Jeevan Dhar. Reportedly, This film was the fifth most-grossing film of 1950, with a total box office collection of around Rs 60 lakh. The film was directed by Jayant Desai. The mythological film’s cast also included Durga Khote, Nagotkar, Shanta Kanwar, Vicky Kapoor, Mishra, Kanta Kumari, Niranjan Sharma and others.