Ashok Saraf Fondly Remembers Late Ravindra Mahajani; Here’s What He Said

The Marathi film industry is mourning the death of actor-director Ravindra Mahajani. The 77-year-old was found dead in his Pune apartment, where he has been living alone for a while. The reason behind his death, which can be deduced after a post-mortem, is still awaited. The industry is extending its condolences on his sudden death. Veteran actor Ashok Saraf mourned his close friend Ravindra Mahajani’s demise. Talking to TV9, Ashok said that the “only handsome” actor of their generation is now gone. He said that apart from being a good friend, Ravindra Mahajani was also a very good person and that he will always remain in his heart. He remembers how Ravindra always had a smile on his face and would address every problem he faced with a smile. “Sincerity was his greatest quality, he excelled in every role. Whatever he did, he did it with his heart, so he was one of the most successful actors of our time.” Ashok Saraf said.

Ashok Saraf and Ravindra Mahajani once dominated Marathi cinema. Both worked in many movies together. Presently, Ravindra Mahajani’s mortal remains have been sent for postmortem.

Ravindra Mahajani was born in Belagavi (Karnataka). He spent his childhood in Mumbai. After completion of his education, he tried his luck in films, while driving a taxi at the same time to make ends meet in his initial struggling days. He stepped into films in 1969 with the movie Saat Hindustani. In the film, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, he played the role of a police officer. Ravindra Mahajani was known as the Vinod Khanna of the Marathi film industry for his looks.

On July 14, after neighbours raised concerns about a bad smell coming from his residence, Ravindra Mahajani was discovered dead in a locked unit at the Xrbia Housing Society in the Ambi neighbourhood of Talegaon Dabhade. According to senior police inspector Ranjit Sawant of the Talegaon MIDC police station, a police squad responded to citizen concerns and broke down the door of the flat to discover his body.