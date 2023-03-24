Veteran actor Ashok Saraf has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his versatile acting and humble personality. Recently, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards. The award ceremony will be aired on March 26 at 7 pm on Zee Marathi. Now, a video from the ceremony is making a huge noise on the internet.

In the clip, actor Siddharth Jadhav can be seen giving a tribute to Ashok Saraf with his remarkable dance performance on his popular songs. Ashok gets emotional on witnessing such a heartfelt tribute. Later, Siddharth came down from the stage and bowed down to him with respect. The video is now going viral on the internet.

Renowned celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Jaywant Wadkar, Ashok Shinde, Mahesh Kothare and Alka Kubal attended the award ceremony. Siddharth Jadhav’s tribute to Ashok Saraf made everyone emotional.

Mahesh Kothare and Sachin Pilgaonkar then respectfully take him to the stage. The entire crowd can be seen lauding Ashok with a standing ovation.

The caption of the post reads, “Most beautiful moment of the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards 2023 Ceremony. The ceremony will be telecasted on 26th March at 7:00 pm on the Zee Marathi channel”.

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “If South industry has Rajinikanth, we also have Ashok Saraf”. Another user added, “What a moment”. The third user commented, “The man who made our childhood memorable. Living Legend”. One user also wrote, “The best artist in Marathi cinema Ashokmama”.

Ashok Saraf is best known for Karan Arjun, Bin Kamacha Navra, Bade Ghar Ki Beti, and Saade Made Teen. In a career spanning 45 years, he has acted in more than 250 Marathi films. He has also acted in Hindi movies, Marathi plays, and Hindi television serials.

Ashok Saraf started his acting journey with the Marathi film Janaki. Some of his other notable projects include Doni Gharacha Pahuna, Jawal Ye Laju Nako, Tumacha Amacha Jamala, Deed Shahane, Singham, and Duniya Kari Salam. His other releases include Shentimental, Me Shivaji Park, and Prawaas.

