Ashok Saraf Pays Respect To 20 Veteran Artists, Felicitates Them With Rs 75,000 Each

Marathi actors and couple Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf held an event titled Kritagya Me Kritarth Me on July 29, at Swatantra Veer Savarkar Hall in Shivaji Park. The event was organised to honour 20 senior theatre and backstage artists. To show their gratitude, the organisers gifted the artists with a badge of honour and Rs 75,000. The funds for the money were received from the sales of Ashok Saraf’s book, which is called Mi Bahurupi.

According to Ashok, the concept for the event was Nivedita Saraf’s idea, and it was shaped by his brother Subhash Saraf. Expressing his feeling at the event, Ashok Saraf said, “I can never forget the people who helped me in my entire life. This is a small gift from my family to these 20 senior artists. I am glad if this helps them. This is all Nivedita’s idea. Will I be able to match these things in the beginning? So we were scared, but everyone stood firmly behind us.” He further said that he is happy to show his appreciation to the people who have helped him and worked with him in the field of entertainment. This is not a help, but a respectful gift for the people he has worked with, he noted.

Fans were also present at the ceremony to honour the veteran artists. Theatrical songs were performed by the singers Srirang Bhave and Mansi Phadke. Ashok Saraf’s acting journey was also showcased through a series of musical performances to celebrate the event. It was hosted by actor Atul Parchure, who recently recovered from cancer; and this was his first event since the recovery.

These artists who were honoured at the event are actor Upendra Date, actress Archana Naik, actor Vasant Avasarikar, singer-actress Deepti Bhogle, actor Vasant Ingle, actress Vidya Patwardhan, scene-lighting designer Baba Parsekar, sound adjuster Nandlal Rele, director-producer Arun Hornekar, director Prakash Budhisagar, playback singer Pushpa Pagdhare, editor-producer Surendra Datar, writer-director Kiran Potrekar, folk theatre artist Shivaji Neharkar, playwright Harish Kardekar, court manager Sitaram Kumbhar, Vishnu Jadhav, rear assistant Eknath Talgaonkar, backstage assistant Ravindra Natalkar and rear assistant Ulhas Surve.

Keywords: ashok saraf, ashok saraf event, ashok saraf and family organised event, ashok saraf 20 theatre artists, ashok saraf theatre artists, ashok saraf gifted 20 artists, 20 artists commemorated by ashok saraf, ashok and Nivedita saraf event organise.