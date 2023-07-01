Ashu Reddy Body-shamed And Trolled For Her Latest Fashion Outfits By The Users, See Now

Actress Ashu Reddy frequently becomes the talk of the town in the entertainment industry, thanks to her impeccable sartorial choices and captivating fashion statements. With an innate sense of style, she never fails to mesmerise her fans with the stunning ensembles. In a recent picture, Ashu can be seen sporting a wrap-around full-sleeved crop top paired with tight-fitted black leggings. The background suggests that she visited a shopping mall for the occasion. The last slide of the series displays the text, “Day 157 of 365, God heard you, just be patient," while Ashu captioned the post with the inspiring words, “Grow through what you go through!!" It’s evident that Ashu Reddy effortlessly combines fashion and wisdom to create a lasting impression on her followers.

While fans admired Ashu Reddy’s impeccable fashion sense, haters couldn’t resist leaving venomous comments. One user compared her to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, suggesting she seeks sympathy like the actress. Ashu is often referred to as Junior Samantha by her fans. Another user resorted to shameful remarks, urging her to stop earning money in indecent ways. Despite the negativity, Ashu continues to rise above and showcase her unique style to the admiration of her supporters.

She recently treated her Instagram family to her stunning pictures in a beautiful suit with floral imprints as well. “Kind heart • Fierce mind •Brave spirit, that’s what women are basically born with!. For the accessories, she chose a white wristband and colour-coordinated heels.

Some of the trollers reacted to this picture with hateful comments as well. One of them mocked the actress for wearing leggings while another ridiculed her for wearing excessive makeup.

Besides her style lookbook, Ashu has also dominated the headlines because of her upcoming film A Masterpiece. The Chal Mohan Ranga actress shared a poster of this film on Instagram on May 12. She will play the female lead opposite actor Arvind Krishna in this film directed by Suku Purvaj. The poster shows Arvind dressed in a superhero costume which gives the idea that the film might be superhero fiction. “This is What I Am, This is Who I Am, Flame on and Game on, Catch me in theatres this year”.

Ashu had not divulged anything related to the release date of A Masterpiece.