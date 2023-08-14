Ashu Reddy Raises The Hotness Bar In A White Lace Outfit; Fans Call Her Stunning

Actress Ashu Reddy has become a known face in the Telugu film industry. She often makes heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices. She was attending an event recently, where she grabbed everyone’s attention with her stunning looks. Ashu Reddy recently graced an event in a stunning co-ord dress that took everyone’s breath away. Ashu wore a two-piece outfit that accentuated her curves. She flaunted her toned legs as she posed for the camera. Ashu Reddy shared a set of photos on Instagram. She wore a lace crop top with a full sleeve on one side and paired it with a matching short skirt. The body-hugging attire was accessorised with a pair of yellow-coloured stiletto heels, to not just uplift her look, but also to add a pop of colour to the monochrome dress. Ashu captioned her post, “For the grand launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 ..!!”

She opted for subtle makeup with nude lips and kohl eyes. As soon as she uploaded the photos, her fans flocked to the comment section. One fan wrote, “Omg You look stunning.” Another commented, “Nice attire.” One user also added, “Oh wow Ashu! You look fabulous in this outfit.” Another comment read, “Superb Ashu! You look stunning.”

Previously, Ashu rocked a two-piece attire when she was in Missouri, USA, attending a musical concert. She wore a sheer black blingy top with full sleeves and paired it with a matching black short skirt with small pleats on it. She rounded off the look with Gucci X Adidas platform sneakers that added a style quotient to her look.

Ashu Reddy marked her debut in the entertainment industry as a TV host. She has a sizable fanfare on the internet. She rose to fame after her lip-syncing Dubsmash and Instagram videos became viral. She gained massive recognition in 2021 after she worked as a background dancer in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sensational song, Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pusha: The Rise. Her stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 made her a household name.