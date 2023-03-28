Ashu Reddy is a well-known actress in the Telugu film industry. She often sets the bar high with her sartorial picks and glamorous personality. Recently, she has dropped a few pictures which are now making a huge noise on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning an off-shoulder red dress and she yet again took the internet by storm.

The caption of the post reads, “Kinda Have feelings, Kinda heartless”. Social media users have now showered her with love and admiration. Since she shared her photos, her fans are in awe of her beauty and cannot stop gushing over her looks.

Ashu opts for a minimal makeup look. She kept a side-swept hairstyle and looked adorable.

One social media user wrote, “Beautiful”. Another user commented, “Stunning”. One user also commented, “Looking nice”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

This is not the first time, she often shares pictures that create a stir on the internet time and again. Her fashion choices truly deserve a round of applause, every time she introduces something exceptional from her wardrobe.

Earlier, Ashu Reddy shared pictures in a sequined western outfit, featuring a plunging neckline that perfectly flaunts her curves. Her charming persona and infectious smile often make hearts flutter and this time was no different.

Ashu is best known for Chal Mohan Ranga and #Pk. Her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram helped her to carve a niche in the entertainment industry.

She is a renowned social media influencer and a popular television host. Ashu Reddy has also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu and made a special place in the hearts of people with her stint inside the house. Now, she has announced her upcoming film A Masterpiece, in which she will essay the role of Aadhya. This movie is directed by Suku Purvaj. It is said that this movie will be made as a science fiction and thriller movie. Arvind Krishna will be seen as the male lead.

