Ashwin Kakumanu-starrer Pizza 3: The Mummy Now Streaming On Simply South

Ashwin Kakumanu, joined by Pavithrah Marimuthu in lead roles, graced the big screen with Pizza 3: The Mummy in the final week of July. The film earned accolades from critics, yet faced challenges in its box office performance. Despite the critical acclaim, the movie struggled to make its mark, possibly due to its simultaneous release alongside other low-budget productions like the horror-comedy DD Returns and the romantic comedy LGM.

Helmed by director Mohan Govind, Pizza 3: The Mummy showcases Ashwin Kakumanu as the central character, sharing the screen with Pavithra Marimuthu, Kavitha Bharathi, Anupama Kumar, and Gaurav Narayanan in significant roles.

While the film might have faced box office hurdles, Pizza 3: The Mummy has found a new home on the OTT platform Simply South. The makers excitedly shared this news on social media, inviting viewers to experience the chilling horror. The caption accompanying the post reads, “Experience a chilling slice of Pizza horror! #Pizza3, streaming on Simply South from August 24 worldwide, excluding India."

Produced by CV Kumar under the Thirukumaran Entertainment label, the film has become available for streaming exclusively in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting August 25, complete with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie’s musical backdrop is orchestrated by Arun Raj, while Prabhu Ragavan handles the cinematography. As evident from the trailer, Pizza 3: The Mummy takes a darker and more intense turn. The narrative revolves around a chef enmeshed in a series of supernatural occurrences within his kitchen. The ensuing chain of deaths unravels a chilling truth, compelling the chef to embark on a journey to unveil the terrifying mysteries.

The cinematic journey of Pizza began with its first installment in 2012. Despite modest resources and a limited budget, the film, shot within an urban duplex, triumphed at the box office. It marked a pivotal moment for filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and actor Vijay Sethupathi. The series continued with Pizza II: Villa in 2013, helmed by Deepan Chakravarthy.

Looking ahead, Ashwin Kakumanu is gearing up for a promising lineup of projects, including Thanal, Thollaikatchi, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.