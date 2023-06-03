Ashwini Nakshatra And Siya Ke Ram Fame J Karthik To Quit Acting?

J Karthik, best known for his roles as Jay Krishna on the iconic television drama Ashwini Nakshatra and, later, Ravana on Siya Ke Ram, has announced his retirement from acting. Karthik, also known as JK, has dabbled in filmmaking, with minor roles in films like Kempe Gowda, Vishnuvardhana, Varadanayaka, and others, before making the leap to the protagonist with Just Love in 2014. JK has since appeared in films such as Bengaluru 50023, Sa, Aa Karaala Ratri, Puta 109, and Pushpa I Hate Tears, among others, and made his Hindi cinema debut with Pushpa I Hate Tears. JK, a cricket enthusiast, has also represented Sandalwood in the Celebrity Cricket League and the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup.

Despite devoting 15 years of his life to entertainment, the structural engineer-turned-actor did not receive the breaks and opportunities he desired, with his most recent Kannada movie being 2018’s Puta 108. JK, who plays the antagonist Iblis in the Sab TV drama Ali Baba-Dastaan-E-Kabul, has two Kannada projects that have been in the works for some time. He announced his retirement from show business on social media a few months ago.

The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and a prominent ramp model, wrote, “Hi everyone, In a way it feels sad that I’m Quitting my acting profession. It’s a long 15yrs journey in this wonderful career. But my parents never told me that I was in the wrong profession. I was loyal & honest to this profession but everything has an expiry date Iravan & Kaada are my last releases. God bless you all.” Though, it seems like the actor has removed the post after a while.

The actor is preparing for the debut of his new film, IRavan. The actor, who is well-known for his work on both television and the big screen, said that the film will be released in theatres on June 16. The cast members shared their excitement about the approaching release at a media engagement.