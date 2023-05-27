Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari To Direct A Magnum Opus On The Life Of Devika Rani And Himanshu Rai

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for films like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Panga’, is now all set to direct a magnum opus on the life of Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. The film will go on floors in the near future.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has joined hands with a big Indian film studio for the project which is being planned on an elaborate scale. It is currently in the scripting stage. Talking about Devika Rani, she was extremely beautiful and talented. She was titled the ‘First Lady of Indian Cinema’ by her fans. Himanshu Rai, on the other hand, was one of the pioneers of Indian cinema, an actor par excellence, a star, and an astute businessman. In 1934, the duo went on to set up Bombay Talkies, India’s first professional film studio that dominated cinema in India for a decade.

Well, the other details of the film has been currently under wrap. The makers are expected to make an announcement in this regard as well.

Apart from this, she is also backing a show Tarla which is a biopic film based on the life of famous chef and food writer, Tarla Dalal. The teaser has released and it shows Huma Qureshi as Tarla. The teaser introduces Huma’s character. She wants to do ‘something’ in her life but is unable to realise her passion. With time she realises her love for cooking and goes from being an amateur cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her cooking classes and television shows.

Tarla is directed by Piyush Gupta. It is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.