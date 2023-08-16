Asif Ali And Nishan To Reunite On Screen After 11 Years

Asif Ali, a prominent and emerging figure in the Malayalam film industry, burst onto the scene through Shyama Prasad’s cinematic creation, Ritu. Sharing the spotlight with Asif Ali in this remarkable venture was Nishan, an actor from outside Kerala, who left an indelible mark with his performance. The duo’s collaboration in Ritu earned them significant recognition and acclaim, hinting at the promising careers that lay ahead. While Nishan transitioned from Malayalam cinema to explore opportunities in other South Indian languages, his return to the Malayalam film landscape is a delightful surprise for his admirers.

Fast forward to the present, and a heartwarming reunion has taken place on the cinematic stage. Asif Ali and Nishan, who last shared the screen in Ritu, have reunited after a hiatus of 11 years for the movie Kishkindhakandam, helmed by director Dinjith Ayyathan. Nishan, taking on a significant role in the film, marks his triumphant return to the Malayalam cinema audience’s eager gaze, signalling a much-anticipated resurgence.

The sentimental value of their shared history is evident as scenes were captured at Olappamannamana in Vellinezhi, Cherpulassery. The reunion was not just an on-screen affair; it brought real-life friends together, leading to an exchange of joyous embraces and a palpable sense of camaraderie.

Kishkindhakandam boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Nizhal Kal Ravi, Major Ravi, Vaishnaviraj, and Krishnan Balakrishnan. Rahul Ramesh is at the helm of both screenplay and cinematography, while Suraj ES takes charge of editing. The visual aesthetics are curated by Sajeesh Thamarassery, complemented by Bobby Satyaseelan’s expert guidance as Chief Associate Director. The project’s design is the brainchild of Kakastories, while AB Kodiyat assumes the crucial role of Production Manager. Steadfastly supporting the production are Production Executives Noble Jacob, Etumanur, and Gokulan Pilassery. The role of the Production Controller is in the capable hands of Rajesh Menon.

The film, brought to life under the banner of Good Will Entertainment by producer Jobi George, is poised to capture the essence of various locales, including Olappamanna Mana, Dhoni, Hyderabad, and Jharkhand. Handling the Public Relations aspect is Vazhoor Jose, while Bijith Dharmadam lends his expertise to still photography.