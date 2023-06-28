Asin Shuts Down Rumours About Divorce With Rahul Sharma: 'We Heard We Had Broken Up...'

Ghajini star Asin has reacted to media reports which suggested that all was not well between the actress and her husband Rahul Sharma and the duo was allegedly heading for a divorce. Asin has dismissed the news as “utterly baseless".

Soon after the rumours about her alleged divorce spread like a wildfire on the internet, Asin took to her Instagram Story to issue an official statement. She is currently holidaying with her husband in an undisclosed location.

Asin wrote: “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this) Have a great day you guys!"

Asin, who is not very active on social media, sparked split rumours after a media publication pointed out that the actress deleted all her photos with Rahul from her Instagram account. Asin also removed her wedding pictures from her social media profile, which left fans wondering if the couple was heading for a divorce. Asin, who worked with Aamir Khan in a blockbuster movie Ghajini, had last posted on Instagram in October 2022. However, a fan page dedicated to Asin claimed that she had deleted her photos with Rahul in February itself.

Asin and Rahul were blessed with a baby girl, named Arin, in 2017. Asin decided to quit acting when she tied the knot with Rahul, the owner of Indian tech giant Micromax, in 2016. Asin made her acting debut in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She appeared in several Tamil films before she entered Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 release Ghajini.