The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully for almost 15 years now. Besides enjoying a massive fan following on television, last year, the makers launched a cartoon series too based on their show. Earlier this month, they also launched TMKOC Rhymes for kids and now the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi is also ruling the gaming section with their show-based game titled Run Jetha Run. Talking about all of this, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Asit Modi revealed that the bigger aim is to create the ‘TMKOC Universe’.

“People love TMKOC. It’s been 15 years and people are still watching it. One can watch the show not only on television but on OTT, YouTube, and other platforms too. That’s why I felt that I should do something with the characters of the show. Today Jethalal, Babita, Dayaben, Sodhi and other characters of the show have become household names. They are like everyone’s family members. We have been getting love from the audience for 15 years now and therefore, I thought of creating a universe," Asit Kumarr Modi told us.

“I felt people anyway love these characters so let’s make a game on it. People play games today all the time; while travelling, while they are in office or at other places. Whenever people are free, they play games. That’s why I thought of creating our own game. Our game has comic elements too," the producer added. He also explained that Run Jetha Run not only has the show’s characters but its music and other elements too.

Elaborating on the idea of creating TMKOC Universe, Asit revealed that the aim is to have something or the other for almost all age groups. “I think audiences of all age groups should connect to our show. We should have something for everyone. We are also working on connecting this game to the blockchain. Technology is fast developing. Therefore, we’ll have to do something with technology. We cannot do anything without it. It is becoming a digital world," he said.

However, Modi also clarified that television will always remain ‘very important’ to them. “That’s why I thought that TMKOC should be something more than just a television show. There’s a lot more to it. Television is very important for us. TMKOC will continue on television but what else can we do beyond it? That’s why we introduced games," he told shared. He also revealed that they are also planning to launch other games soon including one based on Dayaben and other on ‘Popatlal Ki Shaadi’.

Asked if he is also planning to make his superhit show into a movie, Asit Kumarr Modi agreed and revealed, “Yes, there’ll be a movie too. There will be an animated movie too. Everything will be done. We want to make TMKOC like a mall. There’ll be everything."

