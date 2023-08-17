Aspiring Bureaucrat To B-town Diva, How Sakshi Tanwar Shaped Her Career Choices

Television, a powerful medium of entertainment, reaches a vast audience, yet many TV actors aspire to make the leap into the world of Bollywood. Transitioning from the small screen to the big screen is a journey undertaken by several actors and actresses, with outcomes varying from highly successful to less so. Sakshi Tanwar, a prominent figure in the A-league of television actresses, is a shining example of this transition.

For years, Sakshi Tanwar graced popular TV soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Devi, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Balika Vadhu, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, establishing herself as a stalwart in the television industry. Her initial foray into cinema did not yield the desired success. Her debut Hindi film, O Re Manva (2005), and subsequent ventures like C Kkompany and Bawra Mann failed to leave a lasting impact.

Sakshi’s fortunes took a dramatic turn when she landed the role of Aamir Khan’s wife in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Dangal. The movie not only shattered box office records but also positioned itself as the highest-grossing Indian film ever produced. This achievement marked a turning point in Sakshi’s career, making Dangal her most successful project to date.

Few might know that Sakshi Tanwar never initially intended to pursue a career in acting. Her early aspirations leaned towards becoming an IAS officer. Growing up in an environment shaped by her father’s role as a retired CBI officer, Sakshi’s life was rooted in academics. Graduating in Delhi, she prepared for the Administrative Services exams while also working as a sales trainee in a luxury hotel to make ends meet.

Her journey into the entertainment world began when she applied for the presenter role in Doordarshan’s film songs-based program Albela Sur Mela in 1998. Despite her preparations for administrative services and mass communications entrance exams, she secured the position. This marked her initial exposure to the world of entertainment.

Sakshi’s skills as a presenter eventually paved the way for her entry into the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Following this breakthrough, she made the pivotal decision to commit to acting full-time and paused her preparations for the administrative services exam. Her dedication to the craft paid off, leading her to earn Rs 1.25 lakh for every episode of a TV show.