Astrologer Venu Swamy's Shocking Revelations On Niharika Konidela’s Divorce Issue

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of a well-known family in the Telugu film industry, made headlines when news of her divorce emerged. Initially, she chose not to comment on the matter, but eventually, she had to respond as the case details became public. On June 5, last month, Niharika was granted a divorce from her husband, Chaitanya, and has been single since then. It’s worth noting that within the Mega Family, Pawan Kalyan has been divorced twice, and Sreeja, the youngest daughter, has also separated from her two husbands. Niharika’s life has now become complicated, as she was married for three years. Interestingly, a renowned astrologer named Venuswami had previously predicted the breakup between Niharika and Chaitanya based on their horoscopes.

The comments made by Venuswami, the astrologer, regarding Niharika’s marital life and future relationships have caused quite a stir. While some people believe in astrological predictions, others may be skeptical or even upset by such claims. It’s important to remember that astrology is a subject of personal belief, and individuals have different perspectives on its accuracy and relevance.

According to rumours, Niharika encountered challenges in adapting to married life, including the perceived constraints imposed by her husband and mother-in-law, which allegedly impacted her career. As a result of these tensions, the couple chose to separate. Reports also suggest that Nagendra Babu, Niharika’s father, is holding himself responsible for his daughter’s unsuccessful marriage. It’s important to note that these are rumors, and the exact details and dynamics of their relationship are known only to those involved. Family matters can be complex, and it’s often a combination of factors that contribute to such situations.

Prior to their marriage, the former couple had been in a relationship for five years. Their wedding ceremony, held in 2020, took place at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. It was a grand affair, attended by numerous prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including Varun Tej, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun, among others. The event was undoubtedly a star-studded occasion.