Asur 2 Fame Vishesh Bansal Talks About 'Challenge' Of Working With Irrfan Khan, Arshad Warsi

The second season of the much-anticipated web series, Asur is currently streaming on the Jio Cinema. Asur, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, revolves around a gruesome series of murders by a serial killer. These killings are based on a mythological notion of Kalyug. Asur 2 was released on June 2 and has so far received rave reviews from the masses, with some hailing it to be the perfect sequel. The gripping storyline, powerful performances, and deep takes on mythology are some elements that have made the series stand out. But one actor who has snatched our attention with his spellbinding performance is Vishesh Bansal.

Vishesh Bansal portrays the character of Subh Joshi’s younger version in the series. The audience was in awe of the 19-year-old’s acting prowess in such a serious role. Vishesh’s quiet presence and his power of speaking with his eyes, while portraying a cold-hearted teenager at the same time have been lauded by many.

Vishesh, who has earlier worked with the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in the 2016 thriller Madaari, shared in an interview that from the moment he decided to be an actor, he knew that he has to be ready for any kind of role. “I want to try different getups, different dialogues. Talking about the challenge, I feel a bit nervous to perform in front of Irrfan Khan sir or Arshad Warsi sir. Afraid that I might do something wrong. All this is a bit challenging for me,” he revealed.

Vishesh started his acting journey as a child actor in the television series Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. He was just five and a half years old at that time. “I was also giving auditions. I got to perform in the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.” After performing the first scene, Vishesh realised that acting was his calling. “No one else is between you and the camera. You are playing someone’s character. This cycle started from there,” he said.

Born on October 3, 2004, Vishesh recounted that his family shifted from Delhi to Mumbai at a very young age. He disclosed that his mother wanted his son to become a star. Although Vishesh’s elder brother tried his hands at acting, after giving four auditions, he realised that it was not meant for him. And now, Vishesh is making his family proud with his superb performances.

Some of the films and TV shows Vishesh has worked in include Gupt Gyaan, Yeh Meri Family, Suryaputra Karn, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Buddha.