The Sri Kala Sudha Telugu Association hosted the 25th Ugadi 2023 Awards at the Music Academy in Royapettah, Chennai. Various celebrities attended the function and made the award ceremony a memorable Ugadi event. In the function, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram bagged the best actor award, while his film Bimbisara received the best film appreciation. The actor’s royal portrayal in his movie Bimbisara fetched the attention of the masses.

The project’s writer and producer is Mallidi Vashisht. It is based on the biography of Bimbisara, the 5th-century BC king of Magadha. Nandamuri plays the dual parts of Bimbisara and Devadatta in this time travel-themed film. In Bimbisara, the actor took on a character he had never taken on before. The soundtrack, which was written by Oscars winner Keeravani and Chirantan Bhatt and was filmed in the science fiction and periodical genres, played a significant role in the success of Bimbisara.

The movie, which is produced by Hari Krishna K under the NTR Arts name, also features significant performances by Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy.

ZEE5 hosted the global digital blockbuster debut of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara. It was revealed that Telugu-language fantasy was made available on the major streaming service and it had already racked up 100 million viewing minutes. Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu are just a few of the languages in which the period drama is available for streaming. The movie premiered in theatres on August 5 and became a critical and commercial triumph.

Director Mallidi Vashisht revealed that he will create a Bimbisara sequel. He said that the second instalment of Bimbisara will meet viewers’ expectations. Mallidi added that after Kalyan Ram finishes recording his current projects, the second instalment of Bimbisara will be filmed.

Kalyan Ram is currently occupied with his forthcoming Naveen Medaram-directed film Devil. It is being billed as a thriller and will centre on a British secret operative, who decides to investigate a mystery. Recently, the Devil’s poster with Kalyan Ram wearing a blazer and dhoti was revealed. He exits the train carrying a pistol and appears equally dashing with a moustache.

