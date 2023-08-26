At 69th National Film Awards, Home Bags The Best Malayalam Film Honour

The 69th National Film Award winners were announced on August 24, in New Delhi. Films, which were released in 2021, competed for the prestigious award. The internationally acclaimed RRR bagged the most awards at the show, while Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor for his superhit film, Pushpa: The Rise. Alia Bhatt and Kirti Sanon won the Best Actress award for their films, Gangubai Kathiwadi and Mimi, respectively. The award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam was given to Home. Home has been receiving critical acclaim for its complex portrayal of relationships and emotions. It is a story of a father who tries to connect and bond with his children through a smartphone. The cast of the film includes Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Naslen K Gafoor, Manju Pillai, Johny Antony, Deepa Thomas, and Kainakary Thankaraj. It is written and directed by Rojin Thomas, and produced by Vijay Babu. The film was released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on August 19, 2021.

In an earlier interview, Indrans talked about his character in the film. He said, “I am not technologically savvy. Neither is my character. It was easy for me to portray the character. I think it happens in most homes, everyone can relate to it.”

Actor Indrans is getting praised for his performance in the film. The award jury gave a special mention to the actor for his work.

Let us take a look at the other categories where Malayalam cinema made its presence felt. Adithi Krishnadas-directorial Kandittundu won the National Award for Best Animation Film. RS Pradeep’s Munnam Valavu won the Best Environmental Film Including Agriculture. Best Original Screenplay was won by Shahi Kabir for Nayattu. Vishnu Mohan’s Meppadiyan won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. Best Film On Environment Conservation/ Preservation was given to Aavasavyuham, which was directed by Krishand. Arun Asok and Sonu KP won the award for Best Production Sound Recordist for the film Chavittu.