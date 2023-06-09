At Abhishek Ambareesh's Wedding, Suhasini Maniratnam's Memorable Moments With Stars From '80s

Late Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh and his wife Sumalatha’s son Abhishek got married to his ladylove, Aviva Bidapa, on June 5. The wedding took place in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds. The star-studded wedding ceremony was attended by notable members of the film fraternity.

Among the esteemed guests, it was veteran Tamil actress Suhasini Maniratnman, who hogged the limelight at the wedding. One day after the grand ceremony, Suhasini dropped a streak of pictures on Instagram with some yesteryear actresses that soon became the talk of the town.

“Wedding time, friends time, family time, nostalgia time,” captioned Suhasini on her post. The first few pictures captured Suhasini posing for clicks with her female friends and notable actresses of the 80s. Some of them include Menaka Suresh, Lissy Priyadarshan, and Rayane Mithun. Prominent actor Bhanu Chander was also present in the first snap. Additionally, Kamal Haasan’s former wife Vani Ganapathy also made an appearance in the pictures.

The evergreen actresses looked pretty, dressed in ethnic wear. Suhasini was draped in a magenta-coloured, slightly embroidered saree. She teamed up her traditional fit with statement jewellery, comprising a golden neckpiece, a pair of jhumkas, and bangles. Suhasini kept it simple in terms of makeup, sporting just a shade of pink lipstick. A red bindi and bun-styled hair rounded off her look further. The Tamil actress struck a variety of poses for the clicks, looking nothing but elegant.

The pictures soon caught the attention of social media users, who filled the comments with their lovely reactions. While one user gushed, “Wowwwww so so happy to see all the beautiful peeps together. My heart for you ma’am. Looking Sublime as usual.” another quipped, “All the yesteryear stars in one frame. So wonderful to see their contribution still speaks many miles.” “An abundance of Beauty. Stay abundantly blessed always,” complimented a third user. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Suhasini Maniratnman, the wife of renowned film director Mani Ratnam, made her debut in the world of glitz and glam with the 1980 Tamil movie Nenjathai Killathe. She bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for the film. Later on, Suhasini proved her acting prowess in films including Chantigadu, Sirivennela, Rakhi, Sravanthi, Indira, and Iruvaar.