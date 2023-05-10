At Adipurush Trailer Launch, Kriti Sanon Sits on Floor Due to THIS Reason; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is often hailed for her “down-to-earth" nature. Kriti has once again won over hearts on the internet with her sweet gesture. At the trailer launch of Adipurush, Kriti, who plays the leading lady in the Prabhas starrer, sat on ground after there was no seat available in the theatre.

A video of Kriti Sanon sitting on the floor after finding no seat in the hall has surfaced on social media. The video’s caption also claimed that Kriti didn’t want to disturb those who were already seated. Needless to say, Kriti’s fans were impressed by this heartfelt gesture of the actress.

The much-awaited trailer of Adipurush was finally released on Tuesday and Kriti Sanon as Janaki was one vision to behold. Exuding sheer elegance, grace and purity, the actress embodies the character of Janaki, like it’s tailor-made for her. Ever since the trailer has been released, she has been garnering a lot of love from all quarters.

“I am very emotional today, I had goose-bumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special," she said during the trailer launch.

The actress further thanked director Om Raut and added, “I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed.”

Speaking about her character, Kriti shared, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.”

